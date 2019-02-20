Air Marshal SB Deo offers 4 missiles of different types to Indian armed forces

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Former Vice-Chief of Indian Air Force, Air Marshal SB Deo (retired) offered four missiles of different types to Indian armed forces at the Aero India show on Wednesday.

Deo has personally designed and developed all the missiles. It also includes a 297-km strike range cruise missile Vel and stand-off missile Khagantak.

SB Deo told ANI, "This epitomises Make in India, foreign exchange content is less than 10 per cent. We have two glide bombs of different calibre and a light-weight cruise missile with a range of 297 km that carries a small warhead. They could be inducted in less than 6 months."

Five-day air show Aero India 2019 begun in Bengaluru on Wednesday.