Air pollution matter: SC to hear environmentalist MC Mehta's plea

[India], September 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a plea filed by the environmentalist, M.C. Mehta, in connection with the air pollution case.

The Supreme Court had last month directed the Central Government to make a database of vehicles across India and to file a reply within four weeks in connection with the air pollution matter.

Earlier on January 17, the apex court had warned about the rising problem of air pollution and stressed on the importance of finding a solution for the same, on an urgent basis.

The observation was made by the court after amicus curiae and senior advocate Harish Salve said there was a need to ensure 100 percent compliance of Pollution Under Certificate (PUC) and linking them with the insurance of vehicles. The bench of judges questioned Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, who was appearing for the Centre, to specify the number of PUC centres in Delhi. Following which, Kumar said there were 962 such centres in Delhi and each of them inspects around 5,000 vehicles every three months. (ANI)