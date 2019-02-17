Air quality improves marginally in Delhi

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): The air quality in the capital improved on Sunday due to strong surface winds with the air quality index (AQI) coming down to poor category after oscillating between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ for several weeks.

At Mathura Road, the AQI was 314 with Particulate Matter (PM) 10. At Dhirpur, the AQI was 204 while in Pitampura area it dipped to 'poor' category at 266. Furthermore, AQI near Pusa Road, Airport Terminal 3 and Chandni Chowk stood at 204, 260 and 316, respectively.

Delhi’s maximum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degree Celsius. Dense fog was observed at various places of Delhi. As per Skymet Weather, a private forecasting weather agency, "the fog intensity is expected to improve from February 17 morning. Also, another weather system,i.e. the Western Disturbance would soon approach the Western Himalayas by February 17 and February 18 onward, we can expect another wet spell to prevail over the regions for the following days." As many as 13 trains are delayed due to low visibility on railway tracks, the Indian Railways said. (ANI)