Air quality is likely to remain 'poor' in Delhi

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): With the dip in mercury in the national capital, along with a foggy weather, air quality was recorded in 'extremely poor' category on Saturday with major pollutants PM 2.5 at 260 in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

The AQI data also revealed that air quality is likely to remain in 'poor' category in Delhi and NCR regions like Ghaziabad. The levels of Ozone would remain at 29 and Nitrogen Oxide at 69 with major pollutants PM 10 at 261 on Sunday.

The air quality was recorded moderate in the morning, however, it turned worst by evening. Notably, Delhi's air quality has been ranging from poor to severe categories for the last two weeks. Further, some delays in train and flight operations were reported in the past two days due to poor visibility. Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) Chairperson Bhure Lal on Wednesday told ANI that there will be an improvement in the air quality in coming days. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI in Delhi hardly showed any improvement after being in the 'severe' category for a couple of days owing to increased wind speed. The AQI between the range of 51 and 100 is considered as satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 falls under the category of poor. 301-400 is considered as 'very poor' and range between 401-500 falls under the category as 'hazardous'. (ANI)