Air Quality likely to improve in capital

The "poor" air quality in the National capital is likely to improve in upcoming days due to the winds from the west. According to SAFAR, on Monday morning, the air quality index (AQI) of the capital was recorded at 251.

"Overall air quality of Delhi is still persistence with 'poor'. It may further improve as wind speed is sufficiently high, " stated SAFAR.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

Major pollutants, particulate matter 10 (PM 10) has slightly improved and reached "moderate" level with 251 and particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) was detected at 107, falling in the poor category. However, high humidity in the capital may cause some discomfort. The humidity in the capital was recorded at 93 percent, which, according to the forecasting agency, may degrade the air quality. SAFAR, in its advisory, has asked 'sensitive people' to take more breaks and do less intense activities. Asthmatics patient has been advised to keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. (ANI)