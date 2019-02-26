Air strikes carried out in tune with Bharatiya culture: RSS

New Delhi: The RSS on Tuesday hailed the Indian Air Force's air strike on the Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest training camp at Balakot killing "a very large number" of terrorists, saying it was carried out in tune with the "Bharatiya culture".

"These air strikes were carried out without causing any harm and damage to the Pakistani Army and civilians as well, which is in tune with the Bharatiya culture," senior RSS functionary Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi said in a statement.

He said the entire nation was agitated and angry in the wake of terror attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama, which left 40 Central Reserve Police Force troopers dead.

"Today, the IAF demolished Jaish-e-Mohammed's Pakistan based 'base-camps' by precision air strikes. We congratulate the government of India and the IAF for exactly translating the the feelings and anger of millions of Indians," he said.