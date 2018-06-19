AirAsia calls CBI allegations 'baseless, unsupported'

[India], June 19 (ANI): Malaysian carrier AirAsia Berhad on Tuesday refuted allegations made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against its global CEO Tony Fernandes and others, terming them as 'baseless, unsupported and unjustified.'

AirAsia, in a statement, said that the claims made against Fernandes and its deputy group CEO, Bo Lingam, would be vigorously challenged.

"The Board of Directors of AirAsia Group Berhad (AAGB) refutes strongly ALL the allegations made in the FIR as baseless, unsupported and unjustified and will vigorously challenge these allegations. We question the motives of the unnamed person, persons or organisation that lodged this FIR but we will co-operate fully with the Indian authorities in accordance with due process provided in law," the statement read.

AirAsia, however, noted that they would co-operate fully with the Indian authorities in accordance with due process provided in law. The CBI booked Fernandes and others for allegedly trying to manipulate the government policies through corrupt means to get an international licence for its Indian venture Air Asia India Limited. The investigative agency alleged that the AirAsia Group CEO lobbied with the government servants for clearances, removal of existing 5/20 aviation rule and change in regulatory policies. Under the 5/20 rule, a company needs a minimum of five years of flying experience and is also required to have 20 aircraft in their possession in order to become eligible for the license. (ANI)