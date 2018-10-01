AirAsia flight suffers technical snag, returns to Goa

[India], Oct 01 (ANI): A Bengaluru-bound AirAsia flight from Goa's Dabolim airport suffered a technical snag soon after taking off on Monday.

The flight, i5 1325, immediately returned to Goa and landed safely at Dabolim airport. The AirAsia India assured in its statement that all passengers are being attended to by the ground staff as the aircraft undergoes recovery.

Meanwhile, the AirAsia India also apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers and regretted the service disruption.

"AirAsia India Flight i5 1325 from Goa to Bengaluru returned to Goa shortly after takeoff due to a technical fault. The aircraft landed safely at Goa Airport, and all affected guests are being attended to by our ground staff as the aircraft undergoes recovery. We regret the service disruption and apologize for any inconvenience caused," the Airline said. (ANI)