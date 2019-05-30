Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram, Karti get protection from arrest till August 1

New Delhi: A special court here on Thursday again extended the interim protection from arrest for former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti till August 1 in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

The order came after the agency sought more time to continue its ongoing probe.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing how Karti Chidambaram got clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when his father was the Union Finance Minister.

The ED had on October 25, 2018 filed a chargesheet naming Chidambaram and a few others in the case. Last July, the CBI filed another chargesheet against 18 persons. --IANS ak/mr