Aircel-Maxis case: Court extends protection from arrest to P Chidambaram, son Karti till August 1

A special CBI court on Thursday extended till August 1 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Special Judge OP Saini passed the order after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought more time to argue on their anticipatory bail pleas.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), submitted that some key information pertaining to the case is awaited from foreign countries such as Singapore.

"A special director of the ED is in Singapore and the investigation is in progress. Kindly give us time 3 weeks time. We are seeking this deferment for the last time. We can assure you that we will not seek further deferment in the case," he pleaded to the judge. Mehta submitted, "Crucial details regarding the sources of the deposits are awaited. The transaction details routed to the bank account are crucial." Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram, opposed the deferment application of the ED, saying that the agency has been repeatedly seeking adjournment in the case. "They do not have substantial evidence. Let there be sine die adjournment," Sibal said. On May 6, the CBI court had extended the interim protection given to the father-son duo till May 30. The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister. As per the rules and foreign direct investment (FDI) policy of the central government, P Chidambaram was only empowered to give approval to proposals involving foreign investment up to Rs 600 crore, the probe agency has said.