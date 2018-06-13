Aircel-Maxis case: ED files fresh chargesheet against Karti Chidambaram

[India] June 13 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate filed a fresh chargesheet against Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case at Delhi's Patiala House Court.

The court fixed July 4 as the next date of hearing.

The chargesheet filed by ED named Advantage strategic consultancy ltd and its directors Ravi Vishwanathan and Padma Bhaskeraman, director of Chess Management Services pvt ltd Annamalai palaniappan as the accused in the Aircel-Maxis case along with Karti Chidambaram.

Earlier Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy told ANI that the chargesheet should have been filed much earlier and accused some officers of ED trying to help Chidambaram. He said, "This should have been done much earlier, but few officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation were helping Chidambaram. Even a few ministers were helping him, but now the Prime Minister has stopped all of this. The CBI and the ED have been asked not to entertain any interference from anyone and take their own decisions." "After the chargesheet will be filed against Karti, another will be issued against Chidambaram. Chidambaram will again have to appear before the ED, he keeps on lying but gets caught," added Swamy. Karti Chidambaram was arrested on February 28 at Chennai Airport upon his return from the United Kingdom for his alleged role in the case. Currently, he's out on bail. The Aircel-Maxis deal case, which emerged out of 2G spectrum cases, pertains to a grant by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel. The ED had earlier said that the FIPB approval granted in 2006 by Chidambaram was beyond his mandate as he was only authorised to accord approval on project proposals of up to Rs 600 crore. (ANI)