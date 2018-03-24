Aircel-Maxis case: ED opposes Karti's anticipatory bail

[India], Mar 24 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday file a reply in a Delhi court and opposed the anticipatory bail plea filed by Karti Chidambaram in connection with Aircel-Maxis matter.

Karti, son of former union minister P Chidambaram, yesterday filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Delhi Court in the case which pertains to the alleged irregularities in FIPB clearance to a company in Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of the 2G spectrum cases.

Karti sought protection of arrest in the case, in which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED have lodged cases in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

The ED also accused Karti of 'forum shopping' and said, "Karti has approached multiple courts through multiple applications." The court would pronounce its order at 3 pm today. Meanwhile, Counsel of Karti Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal said, "The allegation is that the then finance minister P. Chidambaram granted the approval without going to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA). The question is whether the finance minister's approval was valid or not. What has that got to do with Karti Chidambaram?". The CBI had registered an FIR in 2011, while the ED registered an enforcement case investigation report (ECIR) in 2012, in connection with the case. The Aircel-Maxis deal refers to a series of allegations of kickbacks in the telecom sector, which was part of the wider 2G scam that engulfed the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime. (ANI)