Aircel-Maxis case: Karti files anticipatory bail plea

[India], Mar 23 (ANI): After relief in the INX Media case, Karti Chidambaram on Friday filed an anticipatory bail plea in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The case relates to the unauthorised Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given by Karti's father and then finance minister P. Chidambaram to Mauritius-based subsidiary of Maxis, Global Communication Holding Services Ltd., in 2006.

This comes after the Supreme Court directed CBI and ED to complete investigation into all cases relating to 2G spectrum scam within six months. The CBI had registered an FIR in 2011, while the ED registered an enforcement case investigation report (ECIR) in 2012, in connection with the Aircel-Maxis. The Aircel-Maxis deal refers to a series of allegations of kickbacks in the telecom sector, which was part of the wider 2G scam that engulfed the UPA regime. Earlier in the day, Karti Chidambaram was granted bail in connection with the INX Media case, on a surety of Rs 10 lakh, by the Delhi High Court. (ANI)