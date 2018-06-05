Aircel-Maxis deal: Chidambaram's arrest held off till July 10

[India], June 5 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram was given protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case till July 10 by the Patiala House Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the ED has sought time to file a detailed reply in the case. The court has fixed the matter for further hearing on July 10, the same date on which the hearing against Karti Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case is scheduled.

This is the second time the former finance minister has got relief from arrest.

On May 30 too, the court had allowed Chidambaram protection from arrest till June 5 in the case, after he had filed an anticipatory bail plea. The Aircel-Maxis deal case, which emerged out of 2G spectrum cases, pertains to a grant by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel. The ED had said that the FIPB approval granted in 2006 by Chidambaram was beyond his mandate as he was only authorised to accord approval on project proposals up to Rs 600 crore. P. Chidambaram's son Karti was arrested on February 28 at the Chennai airport upon his return from the United Kingdom, for his alleged role in the case. Currently, Karti is on bail too. (ANI)