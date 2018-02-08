Aircel Maxis scam: Confidential report found in Chidambaram's house

[India] February 8 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) found a confidential Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) report at the Jor Bagh residence of former finance minister P. Chidambaram during a raid on January 13.

According to the ED sources, the CBI had submitted the top-secret document on Aircel Maxis scam in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court.

Both the ED and the CBI are investigating the role of P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel Maxis scam.

According to ED sources, the report that they found was an unsigned copy, which means it was leaked from the CBI premises.

The ED had brought this to the knowledge of the CBI and had also written a letter to them. The content of the report has been verified by the CBI. The CBI has instituted an enquiry as to how the report had reached the residence of Chidambaram. Moreover, the role of P. Chidambaram in the scam is also under investigation as he allegedly went beyond his jurisdiction to give the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) an approval in the Aircel Maxis case. (ANI)