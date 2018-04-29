Aircraft Il38 in Russia for overhaul, mid-life upgradation: Navy

[India] Apr. 29 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Sunday responded to reports of its plane, Il-38, making a crash landing in Russia, saying that the aircraft was in the country for overhaul and mid-life upgradation.

"The aircraft is in Russia for Overhaul (OH) and Mid Life Upgradation (MLU). No Indian Navy crew was onboard during the sortie though they are present in Russia. The aircraft was on initial test flight with all Russian crew. The damage is being ascertained," the Navy said in a statement.

On April 28, it was reported that the Il-38 was forced to make an emergency landing outside Moscow, following a chassis failure. The reports also claimed that there were seven people on board - four pilots and three technical specialists. (ANI)