Aircraft scam: CBI files three cases against Civil Aviation Ministry, Air India

[India],May 29, (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered three separate cases in connection with the alleged irregularities in purchase of 111 aircrafts.

The agency registered the first case against Ministry Of Civil Aviation (MoCA), its official and Air India and private person under Sections 120B, 420 of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act alleging that irregularities were found in purchase of 111 aircrafts.

The CBI registered a second case against an unknown official of MoCA, the Ministry and Air India and National Aviation Company of India Limited (NACIL) and private person alleging leasing of large number of aircraft without due consider as proper study and marketing and price study.

The agency filed the third case against an unknown official of the MoCA for making profit by allotting bilateral routes to private airlines at the expense of the national carrier. Earlier in January, the Supreme Court asked the CBI to look into the unnecessary purchase of 111 aircrafts and leasing of some other by Air India between 2004 and 2008 costing Rs 67,000 crore to the exchequer. (ANI)