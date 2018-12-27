Airline cancellation charges can't exceed half of basic fare, Indigo worst performer : Parliamentary Committee

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture has recommended that the flight cancellation charges cannot be more than 50 percent of the basic fare.

Derek O' Brien, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture Committee asserted that airlines are charging too much.

"Committee has recommended that cancellation charges cannot be more than 50 percent of the basic fare. Tax and fuel surcharge collected should be refunded to passengers. Airlines are charging too much," he said on Thursday.

He said that some airlines charge 8-10 times more during the festival. "During festivals, some airlines charge 8-10 times more. Our strong message to airlines through the Ministry is that we can't allow such high fares to happen," he said. He said that the Committee has found out that Indigo is the worst performing airline for the consumers. "Our committee is very clear that the worst performing airline for consumers is Indigo, They haven't responded inspite of many complaints. Indigo even charge for 1-2 kg overweight, this has not been taken very well & the committee is looking into the matter seriously," said Derek O' Brien (ANI)