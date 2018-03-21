Airports Authority of India clears fake jobs nuisance

[India], Mar. 20 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) published a notice on Tuesday cautioning people regarding "fraudulent recruitment", on the homepage of its website.

It claimed that recently various fake advertisements have been noticed, which promise jobs to aspirants in its name.

Desperate candidates were reaching out to AAI with complaints ranging from fake vacancy advertisements to fraudulent appointment letters for which they had paid money.

It had also been noticed that fraudulent recruitment advertisements and job offers were being made by some unscrupulous elements forging Airports Authority of India's name/logo.

AAI has therefore advised the concerned individuals to file official complaints with local police station, while also publishing a notice for caution regarding "fraudulent recruitment" on the homepage of its website. It also clarified that no agency or website was authorised to either advertise job vacancies or to accept any application for recruitment for AAI's vacancies. All the vacancies & recruitment in AAI are notified on AAI's website and leading newspapers. "We have advised people to refrain from falling prey to such fake advertisements. Airports Authority of India will bear no responsibility for any loss or damage caused by any such unscrupulous elements. We have also recommended people that in case of any vacancy, they should verify from Employment News and AAI's official website before applying", said an AAI official. (ANI)