Airports Authority of India organises art exhibition

[India], Dec 7 (ANI): In an endeavour to promote art, Kalyanmayee, Airports Authority of India Women Welfare Association (AAIWWA), recently organised an art exhibition titled 'Prerna', here.

The paintings displayed during the exhibition were made by amateur artists from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) family along with some other professional artists during a three-day art camp organised in April this year.

The camp was organised by AAIWWA in collaboration with the AAI Artist Forum and Forum of Indian photographers.

Artists were focussed on the theme called "Different Seasons in India".

Airports Authority of India member (HR) Anuj Aggarwalm said, "The exhibition that we held at Officer's Institute, we would like this display to be held again and again, through this, a chance is being provided to the artists to display their art and paintings and we would like to promote artists through this. We are trying to promote young and amateur artists through this exhibition."

A large number of art lovers visited the exhibition at Airports Authority of India Officers Institute.

"There are some professional artists whose exhibitions are held regularly and there are some amateur artists have picked up the paint brush for the first time and there are some like me who do it (paint) whenever they get chance. There are all kinds of people from different age groups," said Kalyanmayee Vice President Dr Chhavi Aggarwal.

"There are some who are in their twenties and some who are in their sixties. Twenty to sixty is the age group. We are the organisers of this exhibition, so we are happy that this programme has been a success. Many people participated in this exhibition earlier too and we are happy that we managed it," she added.

Works of as many as 25 artists, both amateurs and professionals, were displayed during the exhibition. A certificate of participation was also conferred to all the participants during the art exhibition.

Jitendra Mani Tripathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police, said, "It is a good initiative to bring together people who are not professionals but there lies an artist in everyone; it is a good platform to bring forth their talent. It is a nice beginning. All these paintings will be showcased at the airports in India. The artists would be pleased and their art would develop."

Renuka Sondhi Gulati, Art Enthusiast said, "There are artists who are displaying their work for the first time, I feel pleased to see this (exhibition). One should try to bring forth his art. There are a lot of colourful and bright works and there are some mature works too. So it is nice to see all these (displays)."

The week-long exhibition will conclude on December 12.

Kalyanmayee is the extended arm of AAI is a congregation of the lady employees and wives of other employees. (ANI)