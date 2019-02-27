Airspace shut over Jammu-Kashmir and Pathankot region

-Kashmir), [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Airspace over Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot and areas bordering Pakistan were shut indefinitely on Wednesday in the wake of the security situation building up in the area.

With all Indian establishments put on high alert in view of possible air space violation by Pakistan, the Indian government decided to shut the air space for commercial and civilian flights. Several commercial flights were on hold.

On Tuesday, India carried out air strikes on a terror camp run by Jaish-E-Mohammad in Balakot, a hill town in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. Soon after that the Pakistani side started building up for a confrontation and resorted to ceasefire violation in 15 places including Poonch and Rajouri.

There were reports that the Pakistani Air Force jets violated Indian airspace in Rajouri sector, and dropped bombs near Indian Army establishments. No reports of casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)