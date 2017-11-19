AISA to protest over shift merger at Dyal Singh College

[India], November 19 (ANI): The All India Students Association (AISA), along with the students of the Dyal Singh College and professors of the morning college, will hold a protest on Monday against the conversion of the evening college into a morning one.

The protest will be staged at 11 am on Monday morning in front of the Chairman's office against the arbitrary and illegal decision taken by him, an official release stated.

"The college lacks the adequate infrastructure to accommodate of both the colleges and run it together. The students are forced to take classes in the auditorium and they face crisis in parking, canteen, library, sports and so on. The students and professors have called for this protest to highlight the decaying infrastructure and to highlight the unjust and dictatorial way through which the decision has been taken without taking into account all stakeholders. The chairman went ahead with his decision in spite of objections from morning principal and professors," the notice stated.

Earlier on Saturday, the administrative department of Delhi University's Dyal Singh College decided to rename its evening college as 'Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya'. A notification in this regard was issued and accepted after it was decided to turn Dyal Singh (evening) college into a full-fledged day college. Lashing out at the decision, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa categorically stated that nobody had the right to change the name of the college, and accused the officials of "attempting to kill the legacy of Dyal Singh Majithia." "We strongly protest the proposed name change. This college is owned by the Dyal Singh education trust, and nobody has the right to change the name. While we hold great regard for Vande Mataram, we will not let the legacy of Dyal Singh Majithia get killed. If Delhi University wants to open a new college under this name, they are free to do so. The morning and evening are two shifts, not two separate entities. The authorities are misleading the system," Sirsa told ANI. Sirsa further noted that an ultimatum of three days was granted to revoke the decision, and failing to do so would lead to protests against the order. (ANI)