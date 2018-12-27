AIUDF chief apologises to journalist for 'smash your head' remark

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): A day after All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal threatened to smash the head of a journalist, who asked him about the prospects of an alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Assam, the 68-year-old leader on Thursday apologised to the scribe, asserting that it was a "mistake".

"I have been in politics for the last 13 years, it never happened. That was a mistake, please forgive me. I accept that I should not have done it," Ajmal, who is an MP from Dhubri, told ANI.

During a press conference in Guwahati on Wednesday, the journalist had asked Ajmal if he would ally with Congress or BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Instead of responding to the question, Ajmal lost his cool and threatened the journalist saying he would smash the scribe's head. He allegedly tried to hit the journalist too, while his supporters forced the scribe to tender apologies publicly. (ANI)