Ajay Maken resigns as Delhi Congress president

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken resigned as Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president, on Friday, according to news agency ANI.
“I have received immense affection as Delhi Congress president in the past 4 years from year 2015 from Delhi Congress workers, our party workers and our leader Rahul Gandhi. It was not easy in such difficult circumstances,” Maken tweeted.
2015 विधान सभा के उपरान्त-
बतौर @INCDelhi अध्यक्ष-पिछले 4 वर्षों से,दिल्ली कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा,कांग्रेस कवर करने वाली मीडिया द्वारा,एवं हमारे नेता @RahulGandhi जी द्वारा,मुझे अपार स्नेह तथा सहयोग मिला है।
इन कठिन परिस्थितियों में यह आसान नहीं था! इसके लिए ह्रदय से आभार!— Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) January 4, 2019
This is not the first time Maken has resigned from his post. Last year in September, according to Congress sources, the 54-year-old politician had expressed his desire to resign from his post owing to health reasons.
However, the party has said that he has resigned only temporarily. P C Chacko said, “Maken has not resigned. He has told Congress president Rahul Gandhi and informed me that he has some health problems. And he has gone for a medical check-up. He will be back on September 22.”
Party leaders had said that Maken was suffering from recurring back pain and had travelled to Kerala for Ayurveda treatment. A senior AICC leader had said that Maken had already conveyed to the high command that “it would be difficult for him to continue”.