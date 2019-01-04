Ajay Maken resigns as Delhi Congress president

2015 विधान सभा के उपरान्त-

This is not the first time Maken has resigned from his post. Last year in September, according to Congress sources, the 54-year-old politician had expressed his desire to resign from his post owing to health reasons.

However, the party has said that he has resigned only temporarily. P C Chacko said, “Maken has not resigned. He has told Congress president Rahul Gandhi and informed me that he has some health problems. And he has gone for a medical check-up. He will be back on September 22.”

Party leaders had said that Maken was suffering from recurring back pain and had travelled to Kerala for Ayurveda treatment. A senior AICC leader had said that Maken had already conveyed to the high command that “it would be difficult for him to continue”.