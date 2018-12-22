Ajay Maken slams AAP over resolution to revoke Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna

[India], Dec 22 (ANI): Congress Delhi Chief Ajay Maken on Friday slammed AAP for tabling a resolution seeking to strip off of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi of Bharat Ratna.

Maken's reaction came after AAP MLA Alka Lamba stirred a controversy by opposing the resolution brought by her party, which appealed to revoke the coveted title conferred to the late Prime Minister owing to killing of Sikhs during 1984 Anti-Sikh riots.

Backing Lamba, who has been asked to resign from her party following her rebellion, Maken tweeted, "Sh. Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the country. True colours of AAP have come out in the open! I have always believed that AAP is the B team of BJP! "

"AAP fielded candidates in Goa, Punjab, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh just to cut the votes of Congress and help the BJP," he added. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government on Friday sought Lamba's resignation. According to media reports, the AAP leadership had asked Lamba to resign from the Delhi Assembly and primary membership of the party. Lamba had walked out of the House after refusing to give her support to the resolution. Following which in a tweet she mentioned that she is ready to face any punishment because of her actions. (ANI)