Ajeya Warrior 2017: Indian, British troops briefed on heliborne operations

[India], December 10 (ANI): Indian and British troops were briefed about special heliborne operations on Saturday by the representatives of the Indian Air Force (IAF) during the ongoing joint Indo-UK military exercise 'Ajeya Warrior-2017'.

The troops later rehearsed in mounting and dismounting drill, which was followed by the actual practice of intended target area.

The training contingents comprise of one company (approximately 120 personnel) strength each from 20th Battalion of the Rajputana Rifles from the Indian Army and a similar strength from the 1st Battalion, The Royal Anglian Regiment of the British Army.

The two-week training exercise between the Indian Army and the British Army kicked off in Rajasthan's Thar Desert on December 1 and will conclude on December 14. (ANI)