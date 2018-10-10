Ajit Doval-headed panel to assist NSC

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): The central government has set up the Strategic Policy Group (SPG) headed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to assist the National Security Council, which advises Prime Minister Narendra Modi on matters of national security and strategic interests.

As per reports, the other members of the SPG will include NITI Aayog vice chairman, cabinet secretary, chiefs of the three defence services, RBI governor, foreign secretary, home secretary, finance secretary and defence secretary.

The secretary of the Department of Defence Production and Supplies, scientific adviser to the defence minister and secretary (R) will also be members of the panel. The group will assist the National Security Council and undertake among other tasks, a long-term strategic review of the country's security affairs. (ANI)