Ajoy Mehta appointed Chief Secretary in Maharashtra

[India], May 10 (ANI): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Ajoy Mehta will be the new Chief Secretary of Maharashtra and expected to take charge from Friday.

His appointment was cleared by the Election Commission as the poll code of conduct in place due to ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country.

The present Chief Secretary UPS Madan will be made the special Advisor (Chief Secretary grade) to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Mehta is a 1984-batch IAS officer and holds the distinction of being the longest-serving BMC commissioner.

He will retire in September this year. (ANI)