AK-47 rifles go missing from former J&K MLC's residence, security attache summoned

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday registered a case after four weapons were reported missing from the residence of former Congress MLC Muzaffar Ahmad Parray in the city's Jawaharnagar area.

Sharing details of the incident, police have informed that reportedly four AK-47 rifles have gone missing from the guard room of the former legislator's official residence.

"Police have registered the case and is investigating as to how these weapons went missing. All the four policemen, three from security wing and another from district police, Sopore, attached with the former legislator have been summoned for questioning," said Jammu and Kashmir Police in an official statement.

Earlier in the day, a possible terror attack at a military station in Jammu was foiled by the alert army jawans. The army noticed some suspicious movement at around 2 am at Ratnuchak military station and spotted two suspects approaching the Army gate. The gun battle ensued after the Army guards stopped the suspects. However, the suspects managed to flee. (ANI)