Akali delegation to meet Pak High Commission over Sikhs' 'forced conversion'

[India], December 20 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said that a party delegation will meet officials of Pakistan High Commission this evening, to discuss the reports of Sikhs being forced to convert to Islam in Hangu district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

This remark comes after reports of Pakistan's Sikh community alleging that they were "being forced to convert to Islam" by a government official surfaced.

"An issue of forcible conversion (of Sikhs) in Pakistan has surfaced; a delegation of Akali Dal will have a meeting at the Pakistan High Commission this evening, over the issue," he said while addressing a press briefing here.

Earlier on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj had expressed concerns over the reports and said that she will take up the matter with Pakistan government at the earliest. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had taken to Twitter to apprise Swaraj of the alleged forced conversions, urging her to take up the matter at the highest level with Pakistani authorities. On Saturday, the Sikhs community members had lodged a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Hangu district, Hangu Shahid Mehmood regarding the same. (ANI)