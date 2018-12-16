Akbaruddin Owaisi named AIMIM floor leader in Telangana Assembly

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Sunday was elected as floor leader of the party in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

The decision was taken at the AIMIM's executive committee meeting, which was held earlier today under the leadership of party president Asaduddin Owaisi at the party headquarters in Darussalam.

Akbaruddin, a five-time MLA, won from the Chandrayangutta Assembly seat in the recently-concluded assembly polls in Telangana.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged victorious in the December 7 elections, bagging 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly. Second in the race was Congress which achieved 19 seats, followed by the AIMIM, which won seven seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win only one seat. TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as the chief minister of Telangana on Thursday and appointed his son and Siricilla MLA KT Rama Rao as the working president of the party on Friday. (ANI)