Akbaruddin Owaisi should let nation live in harmony: Anil Vij

[India] July 4 (ANI): Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi should not create misunderstanding between Hindus and Muslims and let the entire nation live in harmony.

"The game that Owaisi is trying to play by creating misunderstanding between Hindus and Muslims, and wants to acquire votes on the basis of that, perhaps he is not aware of the consequences. He should let the public live in harmony and should not create a battle arena for these two communities for mere politics," Vij told ANI.

He further said that both the communities are equivalent before the government, but those who are breaking the law and order or are involved in terrorist activities, the government takes action against them. "Junaid's murder is a big despair for the entire country. We all are against such violence," he asserted. Earlier yesterday, Owaisi made some shocking statements during a speech. Owaisi, who's known for his provocative speeches, alleged that the Parliament and Assemblies pass laws against Muslims. Akbaruddin, floor leader of AIMIM in the Telangana Assembly, also used offensive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "People of VHP and Bajrang Dal, Narendra Modi listen: This country is not your father's property," he said, adding, "This country belongs to me as much as it belongs to you." He called for the unity of Muslims and said his brother Asaduddin Owaisi, MP and National President of AIMIM, can win enough votes to increase the presence of Muslims in the Parliament and consequently, ensure laws are made that can give them their rights. (ANI)