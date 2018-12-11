Akbaruddin Owaisi wins in Telanagana

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): In Telangana Akbaruddin Owaisi of AIMIM was declared winner from Chandrayangutta seat. Early trends coming from the state showed incumbent Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in lead in 12 out of 15 seats while the Congress, AIMIM and Independent were also leading in one seat each till 10 am.

Chandrayangutta is Akbaruddin Owaisi traditional seat. Akbaruddin is the younger brother of AIMIM chief Asadudin Owaisi.

The K. Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS was moving towards a clean sweep with trends showing 50.3% vote share in its favour, followed by the Congress 8.9%, AIMIM 4.9% and TDP 1.9%. Congress and TDP are in alliance in Telanagana while TRS and AIMIM are contesting together.

TRS-AIMIM have expressed confidence of winning the Assembly elections with a huge majority. (ANI)