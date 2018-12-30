Akhilesh blames UP CM's 'thok do' mindset for Ghazipur incident

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday blamed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's violent attitude for the death of a police constable in Ghazipur stone pelting incident.

"Ye ghatna isliye ghati hai kyunki CM sadan mein ho ya manch pe ho unki ek hi bhasha hai 'thok do'. Kabhi police ko nahi samjh aata kise 'thokna' hai kabhi janta ko nahi samajh aata kise 'thokna' hai(This incident took place because the chief minister, whether he is in the assembly or on a stage, only talks about violence. Sometimes the police don't know who to beat up, and sometimes the public doesn't know who to beat up," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said at a conference here.

Police constable Suresh Vats was killed and two civilians were injured on Saturday after some members of a protest rally, organised by Nishad Party, allegedly hurled stones on them near Naunera area in Ghazipur. The police constable was deployed at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ghazipur and was returning from the event when the incident took place.

So far 19 people have been arrested and FIR against 32 people have been registered.

"The death of Head Const. Suresh Pratap Singh Vats in Gajipur in stone pelting is extremely tragic. So far 19 accused in 3 cases have been arrested, which include 11 in the case of murder. Strict action will be taken against those involved in violence under stringent sections of law," Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the son of the slain police constable blamed police force responsible for his father's death.

Venting his ire over the Uttar Pradesh Police, VK Singh, the deceased constable's son, told ANI, "If the police are not able to protect their co-workers then what sort of protection can a common man expect from them."

Singh also said that none of the dignitaries who were present at the Prime Minister's rally came forward to resolve the issue. "A video of the incident was posted on youtube. One can see when the rally ended, the clashes broke out and near the incident spot several VIPs sitting in their cars were passing. Not even a single dignitary who was passing by stopped the car and tried to resolve the issue. Everybody was concerned about saving their own lives," he said. (ANI)