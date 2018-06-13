Akhilesh-bungalow row: What was hidden behind the walls you broke, asks BJP

[India], Jun 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday questioned former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, why he damaged the walls of the official bungalow allotted to him when he was in power.

Briefing media here, state health minister Siddharth Nath Singh said, "I would like to tell Akhilesh that you're a respected leader and former chief minister, but besides that, you're also well-educated. When you demolish the walls of the house where you yourself lived, what was hidden behind the wall that you had to break it down?"

He added that the Income Tax Department could ask Akhilesh to furnish proof of his income, even though the SP chief said that he did renovate the government bungalow under his own expenses.

Calling Akhilesh as "the guilty chief scolding the police officer", Singh further said, "He said he renovated bungalow with his own money. Income Tax Department should see if the calculations are fine, even better if he himself submits how did he use money and where did he get money from."

Further, he lambasted Akhilesh's repeated claims that the BJP was taking credit for the development projects initiated by the previous SP government in the state, saying they "only cut ribbons" and did not spend "single money".

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh denied charges of damaging the government bungalow he was staying in and accused the BJP-led state government of putting "false allegations" on him.

While addressing the media here, Akhilesh said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government is unable to digest the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypoll defeat and thus is getting antsy out of "frustration".

Yadav claimed he removed no furnishings from the government bungalow, where he was staying since demitting the CM's office last year.

"Wooden flooring along with many things in the bungalow are intact. One damaged corner of the house was photographed in a way to make it look like the house was left in a bad state. I gave laptops to children, but Yogi Adityanath government is insulting me over taps," he clarified.

Further slamming the BJP, Akhilesh said the government "didn't acknowledge the Metro work done by my government".

"My government built world-class infrastructure in the state," he added.

On June 2, Akhilesh vacated his official residence and shifted at the Ansal API Township on Sultanpur road in Lucknow.

According to reports, he has allegedly taken away imported tiles, ceiling, ACs, garden lights and bathroom fittings among others from the bungalow.

However, SP leader Sunil Yadav refuted the allegation and said Adityanath was the one who had ordered the removal of various things from the property after Akhilesh vacated the property.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Tuesday wrote to Adityanath over the issue of damages found at the government bungalow.

Terming it a serious matter, Naik noted that such buildings are maintained using taxpayers' money and hence appropriate action must be taken against those at fault.

Earlier this week, the state government ordered a probe into the damages done after the bungalow was vacated.

The apex court on May 7 passed an order to abolish a law that allowed former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh to stay in government bungalows throughout their lives. (ANI)