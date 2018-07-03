Akhilesh, Dimple venture into hospitality industry

[India], July 3 (ANI): Following the infamous bungalow row, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has decided to foray into the hospitality industry.

In a joint venture with his wife Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh has decided to construct a 'Hibiscus Heritage' hotel at his 23,000 square feet land on Lucknow's Vikramaditya Marg.

The plot is situated close to the Samajwadi Party office.

For the same, Akhilesh and Dimple have already submitted the building plan and asked for a no objection certificate from the Lucknow Development Authority. The papers were filed on June 28.

This comes after Akhilesh on June 2 vacated his official residence and shifted at the Ansal API Township on Sultanpur road in Lucknow. The Supreme Court on May 7 passed an order to abolish a law that allowed former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh to stay in government bungalows throughout their lives. After Akhilesh shifted his base, he received a lot of criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party and others for damaging the government bungalow. Akhilesh, however, denied the charges. (ANI)