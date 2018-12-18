Akhilesh hits back at Kamal Nath, equates his 'mentality' to that of BJP's

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's mentality is the same as that of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's).

Yadav's statement came after Nath said migrants from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are responsible for the unemployment of locals in Madhya Pradesh.

"They (likes of Kamal Nath) all work for insulting north Indians while it is north Indians working in their states that have made them rich. All that is produced there have the market here in north India. India is one country and anyone can go anywhere for a job. They are infested with the same mentality as that of BJP," Yadav told media here.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) leader further claimed that in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi, north Indians are subjected to similar discrimination. "It's wrong, often you get to hear the same from Maharashtra. Why have North Indians come here? Why have they taken up jobs here? Same from Delhi and now from Madhya Pradesh as well. What if North Indians decide who'll form government at the centre?" he asked. On Monday, Nath, shortly after taking oath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, had said priority would be given to Madhya Pradesh natives in terms of employment. "Our schemes of providing incentives of investment will only be imposed after 70 per cent people from Madhya Pradesh get employment. People from other states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh come here and local people don't get jobs. I've signed file for this," he said. (ANI)