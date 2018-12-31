Akhilesh, Mayawati will decide on grand alliance in UP: Prof Ram Gopal

Former chief ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav will decide on the formation of Grand Alliance in Uttar Pradesh, said senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Prof Ram Gopal Yadav here on Monday.

"BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav will decide with whom the Grand Alliance has to be formed in Uttar Pradesh," he said, insisting that a grand alliance of parties would come up in Uttar Pradesh too.

"Everyone knows that there is going to be a grand alliance. In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the most important parties," he said.

Earlier on December 31, 2018, a meeting of opposition parties took place in the national capital, but the BSP and the SP did not participate in the meeting. Leaders from nearly 18 opposition parties had participated in the meeting held before the beginning of Parliament's Winter Session on December 11, 2018. (ANI)