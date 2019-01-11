Akhilesh slams BJP for not doing enough for farmers

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed the BJP for allegedly not doing enough to help out the farmers who are in distress while underlining the need for their upliftment.

Yadav through an e-chaupal highlighted how the farmers were not getting a fair price for their produces. "One day I saw 10 trucks on the highway, loaded with cabbage. These trucks were going towards Lucknow instead of Delhi. Later my party workers told me that farmers are getting better prices for their produces in Lucknow now."

"There is a dire need for the government to take requisite measures to uplift the farmers and help them to continue growing more crops. The government must provide farmers with free water. The fertilisers should be distributed to the poor farmers on a regular basis," added Yadav. Former Chief Minister Yadav while addressing the public on the occasion took a jibe at the BJP government and claimed that till now no slaughterhouse has been closed in Uttar Pradesh. "The BJP's announcement to close slaughterhouses just created hatred among the people and hurdles for the farmers in selling their old cattle to the butcher house," he said. Yadav also urged the public to exercise their right to vote only after giving it a deep thought in the coming Lok Sabha elections. "Vote for only the party which can develop your region. Think carefully before going out to vote. If you make a mistake, then you have to wait for another five years to rectify it," added the UP's former chief minister. (ANI)