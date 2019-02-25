Akhilesh slams Centre for not doing enough for poor, farmers, youths

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not making efforts to uplift the poor, farmers, and other deprived sections of the society after coming to power in 2014.

"People are waiting for the announcement of the dates of the election so that they can remove the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power. It has done nothing for farmers, poor and unemployed youths,"

"At present, farmers are not even getting the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The poor are not getting the benefits of the schemes of the government," he said while addressing media persons in Lucknow. Yadav further alleged that the Central government failed to educate the people about the benefits of using toilets and have not made adequate arrangements for making 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' a success. (ANI)