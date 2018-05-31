Akhilesh vacates govt. residence as directed by SC

[India], May 31 (ANI): Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday vacated the government residence, following the Supreme Court's order in this regard.

Yadav was seen shifting to Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday too vacated the government residence.

Notices were sent by the Estate Department asking the former chief ministers to vacate the bungalows in 15 days.

In May 2016, the Supreme Court quashed the law passed by the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav-led state government, granting permanent residential accommodation to former chief ministers of the state.

The apex court, in its order, said former chief ministers of the state were not entitled to government bungalows.(ANI)