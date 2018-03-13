Akhilesh Yadav corners BJP over Naresh Aggarwal's statement on Jaya

[India], Mar. 13 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday condemned newly-inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Naresh Agrawal's statement directed at veteran actor and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Jaya Bachchan.

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Yadav took to Twitter and said that such derogatory remark is an insult for not only to Bollywood fraternity but also to all women in the country.

Yadav also demanded the BJP to take immediate and strict action against Agrawal for his remark, if the party respects women.

Yadav also urged the Women Commission to take cognizance in this matter.

"I condemned the derogatory statement by BJP leader Naresh Agrawal on Jaya Bachchan. This is an insult to all women in the country along with the Bollywood fraternity. If the BJP actually respects the women then they should take immediate and strict action against him. Women Commission also should take action in this," Yadav tweeted.

??????? ??? ????? ?? ?? ?? ??? ????? ??????? ?? ??? ?? ????? ?? ???? ???? ??????? ?? ???? ?? ???? ????? ???? ??. ?? ????? ??? ?? ??? ?? ???? ?? ?? ????? ?? ?? ????? ??. ????? ??? ?? ??? ???? ?? ?????? ???? ?? ?? ?????? ???? ?????? ??? ?????. ????? ???? ?? ?? ???????? ???? ?????. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 13, 2018

In his initiation ceremony at the BJP headquarters here, Naresh Agrawal yesterday said that he was humiliated by the SP as he lost the Rajya Sabha election ticket to Jaya Bachchan.

"My status was reduced to that of a film actor. Because of her, the ticket was not given to me, which I did not find right," he said.

Agrawal represents the Hardoi constituency at the Upper House, and at the expiration of his term, the party has chosen to field Bachchan from that seat.

Bachchan is a three-time MP and was first elected to the Upper House by the Samajwadi Party in 2004 till March 2006. She got a second term from June 2006 and was re-elected in 2012 for the third term.

Her third term comes to an end on April 3. (ANI)