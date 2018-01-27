Akhilesh Yadav demands action in Kasganj violence

[India] Jan. 27 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday demanded action in Kasganj violence.

Talking to the reporters in Kanpur, Yadav said it was very unfortunate that violence broke out on the Republic Day.

"This (violence) happening on Republic Day is unfortunate. People of Kasganj respect each other. We want action against culprits but no injustice should be done," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, RP Singh, Kasganj District Magistrate, informed that all internet services suspended from 5 p.m. on January 27 to 10 p.m. on January 28.

One person died and two were injured after a clash broke out between two communities during 'Tiranga Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj city on Friday. Both the groups reportedly pelted stones at each other and also fired bullets at each other. One Chandan Gupta died in the clash after suffering a bullet injury. Till now, 49 people have been arrested in connection with the conflict and section 144 is still imposed in the state. While nine accused have been arrested on charges of murder and rioting, 39 have been arrested for disruption of law and order situation, which include those who torched buses and shops. A Special Investigative Team (SIT) has been formed to arrest the others accused in the violence. "Till now, 49 people have been arrested in connection with Kasganj clash. Section 144 is still imposed in the state. While borders have been sealed too," said RP Singh, Kasganj District Magistrate. Despite imposition of a curfew, two buses were damaged and five shops belonging to a particular community were set ablaze, following the cremation of Chandan Gupta who died in firing during the clash between two groups. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of life and told the police to sternly deal with the culprits. (ANI)