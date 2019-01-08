Akhilesh Yadav gave illegal approvals for mining tenders: CBI

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and former Cabinet minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati had given approvals for the illegal sand mining tenders during their tenure as mining ministers, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources claimed on Monday.

"We have adequately looked into the case after preliminary inquiry. The main focus of the inquiry was to look into the illegality of the approval given. Both Akhilesh Yadav and Gayatri Prajapati had given approval when they were mining ministers," the sources said.

Earlier on Sunday, CBI conducted raids on the premises of some SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders in connection with the alleged illegal sand mining case. On Monday, BSP chief Mayawati called up Yadav and told him that the raids were being conducted at the behest of by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI)