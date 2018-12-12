Akhilesh Yadav pledges support to Congress in MP

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday announced its support to Rahul Gandhi-led Congress to form the government in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav tweeted: "Samajwadi Party will support Congress in forming the government in Madhya Pradesh."

This announcement from the Samajwadi Party leader came just a few hours after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) headed by Mayawati made a similar offer to the Congress for the formation of the government in the 'Hindi heartland,' Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress which was neck-and-neck with rival BJP in the state, has emerged victorious as the single largest party by bagging as many as 114 seats and fell short of magical 116 mark, in the 230-member Assembly. The BJP was close behind with 109 seats. (ANI)