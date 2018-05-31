Akhilesh Yadav rejoices over Noorpur bypoll victory

[India], May 31 (ANI): After Samajwadi Party's Naimul Hasan won the Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur assembly seat, the party president Akhilesh Yadav said that they have given a befitting reply to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He also said that it is a victory of democracy.

"I want to congratulate all the people who voted for us. This is a defeat for those who do not believe in the democracy. People have given a befitting reply to the BJP," he said while addressing a press conference here.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party won the Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur Assembly constituency with the clear margin of 6211 votes. The party workers- young and old - could be seen dancing with joy outside the party office in Lucknow. "We have learnt the game they (BJP) used to play with us. It was said that farmers' loan will be waived off but nothing happened and a lot of farmers died. It is a big deception," the SP president said. Bypoll in Noorpur was held on May 28 after the death of its MLA Lokendra Singh Chauhan of BJP. (ANI)