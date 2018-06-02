Akhilesh Yadav vacates official residence

[India], June 2 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday vacated his official residence, in lieu of the Supreme Court's order on the matter.

Akhilesh will now reside in the Ansal API township situated in Sultanpur road along the Shaheed Path.

The two-storeyed villa, which will also be used for official purposes, will have a hall and a room on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, villa number 12A here is being renovated for Akhilesh's father, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

For those unversed, the Supreme Court in May 2016 had quashed the law passed by the then Uttar Pradesh government led by Akhilesh Yadav, which granted permanent residential accommodation to former chief ministers of the state. The apex court, in its order, said former chief ministers of the state were not entitled to government bungalows Thereafter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued notices in May to six former state chief ministers to vacate their official bungalows, including Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati, and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Notices were sent by the Estate Department asking the former chief ministers to vacate their bungalows within 15 days post the issue of notices.(ANI)