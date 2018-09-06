Akshay Kumar, Pullela Gopichand included as trustees in 'Bharat Ke Veer' trust

[India], Sep. 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and India's national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand will be among the seven trustees of 'Bharat Ke Veer' trust, formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday took to his official Twitter handle to inform about the same while asserting that the trust has now been formalised into a registered one.

"The @BharatKeVeer Trust has been formed with seven Trustees headed by the Union Home Secretary. Noted film actor Shri @akshaykumar and former National Badminton Champion, Pullela Gopichand have also been included in the Trust as Trustees," Rajnath Tweeted.

The Trust has been given approval under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act, 1961, according to which the contributions to the trust will be exempted from Income Tax. "Ministry of Finance @FinMinIndia has now given approval to @BharatKeVeer Trust under 80(G) which in effect means that all contributions to the Trust will be exempted under the Income Tax. I thank the ministry and FM Sh. @ArunJaitley for the exemption to #BharatKeVeer Trust," the Home Minister added. The trust was created by the MHA in April 2017 in order to provide a platform to citizens for contributing and providing assistance to the families of slain Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel. (ANI)