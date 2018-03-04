A.L. Hek elected BJP Legislature Party leader in Meghalaya

[India], Mar. 4 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju on Sunday declared the newly elected MLA A.L. Hek as the leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party in Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

In Meghalaya Assembly polls, the Congress won 21 seats, followed by the National People's Party (NPP) with 19 seats and BJP and United Democratic Party (UDP) with two and six seats respectively.

Counting of votes in Meghalaya poll was done on March 3, along with Tripura and Nagaland. While the outcome is clear in Tripura and Nagaland, uncertainty is looming over Meghalaya.

With no single party crossing the halfway mark, both the BJP and Congress are looking to garner support from regional players, smaller parties and independent candidates. (ANI)