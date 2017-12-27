Alagiri attacks Stalin over R.K. Nagar defeat

Chennai: Former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri on Wednesday blamed his brother M.K. Stalin for the big defeat of the party in the R.K. Nagar byelection saying he did not do enough field work.

He told mediapersons here that the reason trotted out by Stalin, working President of DMK, that money power had played a major role in the DMK defeat was not acceptable. "I am not sure of that," he said.

"Though I am out of the party now, I cannot accept it. It is a big defeat. There is a strong resentment against both the ruling party and the main opposition party in R.K. Nagar. Otherwise, how come an independent candidate Dinakaran, placed 33rd in the ballot box list, got a resounding victory?

"See, you should get down to the ground and do field work. Merely going around in a jeep cannot fetch you votes," Alagiri said of his younger brother. Alagiri, who was expelled from the party by Stalin, said he was reflecting the voice of the cadres who have been ignored by the party's working President. Reacting to his remarks, South Chennai District Secretary J Anbazhagan said Alagiri was speaking out of jealousy and there was no need to react to a person who is not even in the party.